SHERIDAN — Wreaths Across America is a national organization that honors military members from as far back as the Revolutionary War to present-day veterans. Each December, the organization coordinates with more than 2,500 locations across the U.S. for National Wreaths Across America Day.
The Republican Women of Sheridan County and the Sheridan Sundowners Lions Club are the two local sponsorship groups for Wreaths Across America. The local sponsorship group was started in 2015 by Kristen Marcus. They lay wreaths at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, Mount Hope Cemetery in Big Horn and Little Piney Cemetery in Story.
Angel Brinkerhoff, a member of Republican Women of Sheridan County, is coordinating the event for Sheridan. This is Brinkerhoff’s fourth year coordinating for Wreaths Across America.
Brinkerhoff said she appreciates the model of Wreaths Across America’s three goals: to remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who’ve served and teach children the value of freedom.
“It means a lot to me. I have siblings who have been in the military,” Brinkerhoff said.
Brinkerhoff and her children help volunteers mark graves and lay wreaths. She said it has become a family event that teaches her children about veterans. Brinkerhoff recalled a time when she and her children were laying wreaths at Mount Hope Cemetery.
“My three children and I loaded up the wreaths in our car and drove out to Big Horn,” Brinkerhoff said. “We started placing the wreaths, and it wasn’t the nicest day, there was a storm blowing in. We’re trying to hurry, but be respectful, because you’re supposed to lay the wreath down and say their name and say ‘thank you.’ And we’re doing what we should be doing and the storm is blowing in and it’s just miserable. It was cold and dark and we’re not familiar with the cemetery. And I thought about George Washington and all these things about past wars. These men were out there in nasty weather fighting for your freedoms and here we are uncomfortable because we’re laying wreaths down during a snowstorm.”
Monica Burridge, a member of the Republican Women of Sheridan County who is in charge of advertising for the event, said Wreaths Across America is a sobering event that brings into perspective the veterans that have served in Sheridan’s community.
“These are people who leave their families and their communities and they need to be recognized,” Burridge said.
Burridge, whose husband was a Marine and has many family members and friends who served in the military, said this ceremony is a way of bringing the community together. She said many people in Sheridan’s community have been touched by someone who has served.
“When a husband is gone, it leaves a mark on the family unit, which leaves a mark on the community,” Burridge said.
As part of advertising the event, Burridge said she aims to reach more of the community. She has helped put posters around the community and a banner on Main Street that hangs by First Interstate Bank in Sheridan.
The Sheridan Sundowners Lions Club helps to advertise the event during 3rd Thursday Street Festivals and has been participating for the last five years. Carol Krumm, a member of the Sundowners, added the program was an easy way for the Sundowners to contribute and said that “the more hands the better” when it comes to preparing for the event.
This year is the first year that Wreaths Across America will have a storefront for people to receive information about fundraisers and purchase wreaths.
Selling 1,600 wreaths is the goal for Republican Women of Sheridan County. Last year in 2020, the group sold nearly 300 wreaths to be placed on graves.
They rotate who they honor from past wars year-to-year, all the way from the Revolutionary War to the current day veterans that have passed, but individuals can buy wreaths for themselves and the veterans they want to remember.
The ceremony typically sees 25 to 30 people attending the event with guest speakers and a ceremony led by the arms guard. Burridge said the best way to support Wreaths Across America is to buy a wreath.
The last day to buy a wreath is Nov. 30. Wreaths to support this year’s Wreaths Across America can be purchased online or at The Pearl Gifts at 54 S. Main St.