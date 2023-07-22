SHERIDAN — With Rodeo Week festivities having drawn to a close, Wyoming Regional EMS Lead Medic Ben Wetzel said the smooth functioning of emergency medical services throughout the week was made possible by months of thorough preparation.
WREMS transported three patients total during rodeo events, including two on Friday, and provided assistance for community members in the grandstands, carnival and Friday parade.
While this year marked WREMS’ first Sheridan WYO Rodeo, Wetzel said the team was able to draw from years of servicing Gillette’s National High School Finals Rodeo in the past to strategize for the WYO.
“We had a good framework to start with and made some adaptations to how we do things for the National High School Finals and put it into place,” Wetzel said. “Overall I felt like it went really well. We had adequate staffing, we had the right trucks in the right places and in the couple of instances where we had to go to work, we were able to get patients moved off the facility pretty quickly into the definitive care at Sheridan Memorial [Hospital].”
Wetzel said rodeo preparations were set into motion three or four months ahead of the event. Schedules were decided, communication with Sheridan Fire-Rescue, local law enforcement and the WYO Rodeo Board began and practice events were planned.
Sheridan WYO Rodeo Executive Director Zane Garstad said the success of this year’s event was due in no small part to the work well done by entities such as WREMS.
“It was a great rodeo and thank goodness no one was seriously injured throughout the week,” Garstad said. “It was our best rodeo yet, I think, all the way around… We had record breaking ticket sales because we sold out each night for performances and then we had record payout, so life is good.”
During the week of the event itself, every shift began and ended with a thorough briefing.
“The biggest concern for us is that our people come home safe and that we’re able to provide good service to the community,” Wetzel said. “We had a lot of communication and [spent] a lot of time making sure that everything had been accounted for. We had a couple of incidents where we had to jump in and do some patient care, but everything went according to plan and we were able to move people where they needed to be in an efficient manner.”
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Trauma Coordinator Toni Schoonover worked Friday night of Rodeo Week and said WREMS was efficient, quick to act and positive to work with while two patients were transported.
With the conclusion of Rodeo Week and the festivities that come with it, Wetzel said WREMS crews are already planning for the years to come through reviews of their performance this year. While Rodeo Week went off without a hitch for WREMS this year, there is always room for improvement, Wetzel said.
“I’m just really thankful to be in Sheridan. We’re happy to have our first rodeo under our belts and we’re looking forward to continuing to serve the community,” Wetzel said.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.