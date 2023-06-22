SHERIDAN — Since Wyoming Regional Emergency Medical Services took the place of Rocky Mountain Ambulance Nov. 19, 2022, WREMS shift supervisor Jason Baker said the transition has been exciting. Tight partnerships with local agencies like Sheridan Fire-Rescue and a love for the Sheridan community have made for a comfortable settling in, Baker said.

According to Baker, staffing at WREMS is currently sufficient — with one full-time paramedic position and a few additional PRN positions available, all of which are in the process of being filled, Baker said keeping WREMS staffed and at the ready has not been a concern.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

