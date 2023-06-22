SHERIDAN — Since Wyoming Regional Emergency Medical Services took the place of Rocky Mountain Ambulance Nov. 19, 2022, WREMS shift supervisor Jason Baker said the transition has been exciting. Tight partnerships with local agencies like Sheridan Fire-Rescue and a love for the Sheridan community have made for a comfortable settling in, Baker said.
According to Baker, staffing at WREMS is currently sufficient — with one full-time paramedic position and a few additional PRN positions available, all of which are in the process of being filled, Baker said keeping WREMS staffed and at the ready has not been a concern.
“A lot of our people here who are working for us actually live here in Sheridan, so everybody’s super excited that we’re here and we’re able to provide emergency medical services for Sheridan County,” Baker said. “As far as staffing goes, we are pretty much fully staffed. We’ve got three rigs running full-time and there’s no problems with staffing or anything like that and it sounds like we’re going to be able to fill the rest of our open spots.”
In addition to full staffing, Baker said collaboration with law enforcement, fire departments and other emergency services throughout the county has been paramount in ensuring patients in need are receiving the best possible care. SFR Chief Chad Brutlag said collaborating with WREMS has been a positive experience for both parties.
“Wyoming Regional made some efforts to come down and integrate and get to learn our crews. We took the initiative to meet their crews so that way we have those relationships established early on, prior to just showing up on scene and having to work with individuals in that regard,” Brutlag said. “Ultimately the goal from both sides, whether it’s ours or from Wyoming Regional, is to provide the best care to that patient in their time of need. Anything that we can do early on, before the call, developing those relationships… is just going to benefit the patient and the community as a whole.”
The biggest challenge WREMS has faced so far has been acquiring and setting up needed equipment, Baker said. As of now, WREMS has most of what it needs, save for two more trucks that will allow for EMS services to be provided in the wilderness when needed.
“When you bring a new company in, trying to get all of the equipment and everything set up in a quick manner doesn’t always go that way. That’s been our biggest challenge, but we’re actually sitting pretty right now,” Baker said. “We’ve got our base setup, we’ve got four trucks, we’re waiting on two more trucks to come over. We’ve got all of our equipment in, so now we’re almost there.”
Access to equipment is another benefit of close partnerships with local agencies. Brutlag said SFR has been able to communicate with WREMS on what’s available so the two agencies can collaborate to provide the best possible services in emergency situations.
“They’ve taken a lot of effort to come down and get to know our crews down here and see what kind of equipment we have, what we can provide and how we can help assist them,” Brutlag said.
As for the future, Baker said the focus for WREMS is its motto — excellence every day.
“How we achieve that is we go over education, we’re updating our protocols to the newest and greatest that we can, we’re always finding new studies on how we can provide better care and how we can bring more to the community,” Baker said. “We’re just happy and excited to be here in Sheridan County and providing emergency care for everybody.”
