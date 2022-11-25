SHERIDAN — Wyoming Regional EMS began its contract with the city of Sheridan and Sheridan County Nov. 19, providing emergency medical response to local communities.
According to staff from the newly-formed organization, 24 individuals have been hired for the Sheridan EMS service, including a combination of new employees and some who transferred from Gillette.
WREMS officials said over the last couple of years, Campbell County Health has hired around six people who used to work for Rocky Mountain Ambulance, the company that held the EMS contract until earlier this month.
“When we started our transfer service [in Sheridan] this summer, we hired about five more people, and most recently directly hired eight of RMA’s remaining staff,” said Christopher Beltz, Campbell County Health director of urgent and emergent services. “The total is about 19 former and/or current RMA employees. I can say that all of the RMA staff that applied during the transition period were hired with the exception of one.”
WREMS is a partnership between Campbell County Health and Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
Additional staff still need hired, too. Beltz said three full-time positions and 13 part-time positions are still open, with candidate interviews set for December. When fully staffed, the Sheridan EMS base will have roughly 40 employees.
Of those employees, EMT-Basic staff will earn between $15-24 per hour, while EMTs with additional qualifications can earn up to $28.66 an hour and paramedics can earn up to $35.24 per hour. Shift supervisors can earn up to $40.85 per hour.
WREMS aims to limit turnover in its positions, something RMA representatives had admitted was difficult.
“We strive to provide a work environment that is positive, engaging and rewarding to employees,” Beltz said. “We also offer competitive wages and benefits, have excellent ambulances and equipment, and allow each EMS provider to deliver care at the full extent of their scope-of-practice.”
While the transition period between being awarded the contract and beginning the contract included challenges — such as hiring and training staff, acquisition of equipment and ambulances and getting operations set up — Beltz said all of those things were completed through hard work and partnerships.
As the company takes over EMS services in the community, the focus will remain on maintaining cultural and clinical excellence.
“With that comes building trust and relationships with our community partners, our patients and their families, and the citizens and visitors to the Sheridan area,” he said.
WREMS has moved into the building formerly used by RMA and has signed a five-year lease for the facility, so community members will continue to see ambulance traffic in that area.