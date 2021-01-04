SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Commission’s biggest challenge the next four years will be “figuring out how to put seven pounds of goods into a five-pound bag,” Commissioner Tom Ringley said.
“The challenge is going to be reduced income,” Ringley said. “I am sure direct distribution funding from the state, which is typically around $1 million a year, will see a decrease. So the question is how do we make do with less while continuing the services our citizens depend on? Looking ahead to the next four years, that’s definitely the big question.”
According to incoming Commissioner Lonnie Wright, that question can be answered — at least partially — through fiscal responsibility.
“I’ve got my own business, and because of that, I know that you can spend money you don’t have, but you can’t do it for long,” Wright said. “You have to live within your means, and you can’t spend it if you don’t have it. That means saying no sometimes, which is really hard. I’m a people pleaser — I don’t want to disappoint people, but sometimes you have to say it’s just not going to work.”
As the commission braces for a potentially challenging next four years, it is welcoming two commission members dedicated to helping the county thrive. Jan. 5 will mark the start of Wright’s first term and Ringley’s fourth, and both commissioners are dedicated to putting the citizens of Sheridan County first.
“The whole job is to serve the public,” Wright said. “The nutshell of the job is to listen to the public when there are issues, answer their calls and do what you can to address their needs. That’s something I’m honored and excited to do.”
“I think Lonnie is coming into the commission with the same mindset that I have and all the commissioners have,” Ringley said. “Which is, we need to do all we can to serve the people of Sheridan County in the best way we can.”
Ringley and Wright emerged as the county’s newest commissioners following a crowded primary election this summer. They rose to the top of a six-candidate field with 3,657 and 2,735 votes respectively.
Wright, who owns a local welding and machine shop, will take over the seat of longtime Commissioner Mike Nickel, who left the council after 12 years in December.
“I know he’s done an awesome job, and the shoes to fill are humongous,” Wright said of Nickel. “Following Mike would be a daunting task for anyone, including me.”
According to Wright, commissioners have “a lot to keep their finger on the pulse of” — from the hospital and library to the airport and fairgrounds to road and bridges. Every one of those services is essential, according to Ringley, and it’s the commission’s priority to find ways to keep them going even as budgets tighten.
“The most important thing we do is manage taxpayers’ money,” Ringley said. “Over the past four years, we’ve spent time organizing our priorities so that the things that really count can hopefully keep going. We’ll probably see a decrease in capital facilities projects for a while, and that’s OK. The services are the priority right now.”
Wright agreed.
“I want to maintain our standard of living,” Wright said. “If possible, make it better.”
While budgetary issues will be one of the commission’s top priorities over the next four years commissioners will also focus on accommodating the county’s continued growth, Ringley said.
“I think keeping up with the influx of people coming into Sheridan County will be one of our biggest challenges in the next four years,” Ringley said. “We’ve given out zoning permits and sewer permits at an unprecedented level this last year (2020). We have to keep up with that by making good decisions on planning and zoning and following our comprehensive plan.”
A key part of responding to the county’s continued growth, and ensuring younger residents can stay in the county, is developing more affordable housing, Wright said.
“There are tons of new people moving into the area and a lot of young people moving out,” Wright said. “If we could get good quality affordable housing for young families just starting out, maybe our young people wouldn’t leave, and we could better accommodate the new people coming in.”
Both Ringley and Wright acknowledged there will be challenges ahead in the next four years. But whatever the next four years will bring, the commission is up to the challenge, Ringley said.
“The commission is a pretty calm bunch, and we don’t get overly excited,” Ringley said. “We just try to plow ahead and do the right thing at the right time. That’s the way we’ve been going and the way we need to keep going in the future.”