SHERIDAN — Two Sheridan High School students and one homeschooled student have been designated as National Merit Scholarship semifinalists.
SHS’ Gabriella Wright and Landis Zebrowski and homeschooler Nathan Shaw were among the 16,000 semifinalists announced for the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program earlier this week.
The three students will have an opportunity to continue in the competition and pursue 7,140 National Merit Scholarships, worth nearly $28 million.
High school juniors entered the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as the initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest scoring entrants in each state.
The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.
To become a finalist, each semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, which provides information about the semifinalist’s academic record, school and community activities, leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards.
To become a finalist, a semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, submit an essay and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.
Approximately 15,000 semifinalists are expected to advance to the finalist level, and in February 2024, they will be notified of this designation. All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from this group.
Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference.