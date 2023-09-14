Scholarship
Gabriella Wright and Landis Zebrowski were among the 16,000 semifinalists announced for the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program earlier this week.

SHERIDAN — Two Sheridan High School students and one homeschooled student have been designated as National Merit Scholarship semifinalists.

SHS’ Gabriella Wright and Landis Zebrowski and homeschooler Nathan Shaw were among the 16,000 semifinalists announced for the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program earlier this week.

