DAYTON — In July 2020, Father Carl Beavers died on his ranch near Dayton. Now, four writers and editors have teamed up to write the priest’s biography, “Wyoming’s Padre: A Cowboy Catholic Priest.”
Beavers was beloved by parishes across Wyoming, said Julie Kling, one of Beavers’ biographers. After retiring from a parish in Rock Springs in 2012, the priest’s obituary states, Beavers returned to Sheridan County — his birthplace — and farmed land outside of Dayton.
The priest wanted to live out his days on the land, Kling said, hunting and fishing in his native Wyoming as he had all his life. Despite his retirement, Beavers continued to hold morning mass at the Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration’s San Benito Monastery in Dayton, prior to the monastery’s closure in 2014.
“A pastor, a civic leader and a sportsman, Father Beavers responded to his calling and lived a life of service,” Kling wrote in a recent press release. “He was truly Wyoming’s Padre.”
Beavers’ new biography, intended to compile the priest’s personal history and offer readers guidance from his writings, came to fruition when four writers and editors from across Wyoming resolved to share the priest’s story.
“We are so excited to share Father Beavers’ story with you…The more we learned about him and his impact on Wyoming, he never ceases to amaze us,” Beavers’ biographer Mary Kay Turner said.
Turner, a world religions teacher based in Jackson, spearheaded the project. After meeting Beavers during his tenure as chaplain for the Wyoming Senate, Turner begged the priest to turn over his writings for two years. She received Beavers’ writings just weeks before his death in July 2020.
Sharon Marx, a fellow teacher and Beavers’ parishioner, joined Turner in the research and writing process. Both women were passionate about sharing the priest’s story
Turner also reached out to freelance writer Julie Kling, who agreed to assist in writing Beavers’ biography — which eventually became the first section of the book — and organizing “Wyoming’s Padre” into a digestible volume. Although she never knew Beavers during his life, Kling said she now feels like she knows the priest well.
Finally, Sheryl Lain, Beavers’ childhood friend, also edited the project. Lain, who had self-published before, knew an artist who could design the book’s cover and could assist the other writers in compiling Beavers’ early history.
Kling described the writers’ work together as “a really lovely collaboration, especially through [the isolation of] COVID.”
The four writers and editors also invited Beavers’ parishioners and friends across Wyoming to contribute to the book. Although there are many more stories than the four writers could fit in the book, the writers tried to incorporate stories from across the state to create an inclusive portrayal of Beavers’ life and works.
Ultimately, Kling said she hopes Beavers’ words in the book will guide readers through life’s challenges while recounting the story of a priest who loved being a Wyomingite.
“Lord, how blessed we are to live in Wyoming amidst the gifts you have bestowed on this varied and unique 100,000 square miles of your creation,” Beavers once wrote. “It is home to unique people.”