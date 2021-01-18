Today

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 35F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High near 40F. NW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph.