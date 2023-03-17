cattle stock agriculture
SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Centennial Farm & Ranch Program annually honors families who have owned and operated the same farm or ranch for 100 years or more.

Each year, the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office and its program partners host a celebration to honor these families. More than 300 families have been honored through the program since it was reestablished in 2006. An annual yearbook is published and features the histories and photos of the Centennial families. The Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office is currently accepting applications for this year’s Centennial Farm and Ranch recipients.

