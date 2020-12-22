SHERIDAN — Local artist Jenny Wuerker will host two five-week classes starting Jan. 5, 2021.
From 1-3:30 p.m., the artist will teach the masters' techniques class for intermediate to advanced artists. The class runs for five weeks on Tuesdays, starting Jan. 5 and ending Feb. 2.
From 4-6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from Jan. 5 to Feb. 2, Wuerker will host a perspective drawing class for artists beginner to intermediate.
The classes will be held at SAGE Community Arts and cost $125 for SAGE members and $150 for non-members for each class.
See SAGE Community Arts online to register at artinsheridan.com.