SHERIDAN — Jenny Wuerker will present a “Clarity of Color” class between Jan. 18 and Feb. 15.
Classes will take place on Tuesdays from 1:30-4 p.m.
The class will help attendees bring colors alive in their paintings. The class is meant for intermediate and advanced painters, who will explore different color palettes, different ways to apply paint, broken color, limited color and color theory.
Wuerker has a Bachelor of Arts from Yale University and a Master of Fine Arts from The American University.
The cost to attend the class is $125 for SAGE members and $150 for nonmembers. Students may bring their own supplies or may be provided supplies for a $25 fee.
For more information, see artinsheridan.com.