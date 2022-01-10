SHERIDAN — Local artist Jenny Wuerker will teach an "Intro to Everything" class at SAGE Community Arts beginning Jan. 18.
The five-week class, set for 5-6:30 p.m. each Tuesday between Jan. 18 and Feb. 15 will cost $140 for SAGE members and $165 for nonmembers. All supplies will be provided.
Wuerker will lead participants as they try watercolors, pastels, oil painting, printmaking and other mediums. In addition, attendees will learn the elements of painting, drawing and a little art history as they discover new interests.
For more information or to register, see artinsheridan.com.