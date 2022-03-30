SHERIDAN — For Dr. Hannah Hall, the decision to take part in the WWAMI Medical Education Program seemed like an easy one.
Having grown up in Sheridan, she had heard about the program for years. As she researched medical schools and where she might want to apply, she couldn’t think of a reason not to participate in the multistate program.
WWAMI (which stands for the five states participating in the program — Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho) provides medical students with access to a variety of clinical settings with the primary goal of physicians returning to their home states to practice medicine in underserved communities.
When Hall completed the program in the mid-2000s, students in the WWAMI program completed their first year of medical school in their home state. Year two of the program was spent at the University of Washington, then years three and four focused on clinical rotations.
“It was really fun because we had a small group and we got to know each other really well,” Hall said of her WWAMI cohort. “And, actually, there's a lot of us from our class here in Sheridan practicing. So that's really fun.”
Other alumni of the WWAMI program practicing in Sheridan include individuals with focuses in dermatology, pathology, emergency medicine, internal medicine, physical rehabilitation, rheumatology and other specialties.
Dr. James McDonald, who works at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center, participated in the WWAMI program from 2006-2010. McDonald is chief of physical medicine and rehabilitation at the Sheridan VA. The work covers a broad range of treatment, including patients with spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries or amputations. He also works in muscular skeletal medicine, which he describes as the nonsurgical treatment of ailments like joint pain, arthritis and injuries.
McDonald said the five-state network helps medical students have exposure to how medicine is practiced in different rural settings. He added that he always intended to practice medicine in a rural setting, and potentially even in Wyoming, and WWAMI brought together other like-minded students.
The small classes in the WWAMI program also mean students get to know their counterparts well.
“You study together, you become friends,” Hall said. “And the purpose of the WWAMI program is to get people a good medical education and have them come back to Wyoming. So when you have those relationships, you can reach out to colleagues later… So it's just a nice network to have and support."
Hall’s cohort included local physicians such as Dr. Jason Ackerman — who now works in addiction medicine at SMH — and Dr. Luke Goddard, who will soon take on the role of chief medical officer at SMH, among others.
McDonald, too, noted the small cohorts led to close relationships, some of which continue to this day. Even if the former classmates don’t always lean on each other for professional guidance, they often stay in touch as friends, he said. Of McDonald’s 10-person Wyoming cohort, for example, he knew of three others working in Sheridan.
Hall has known for some time she wanted to work in medicine. Her father was a physician at the Sheridan VA for many years. Now, Hall practices in internal medicine, which means she does both outpatient adult care and hospital rotations.
She also educates other students working their way through the WWAMI program.
“We all have a strong desire to contribute and educate the future,” Hall said. “The experiences we had in smaller places on our rotations really shape if you’re going to be interested in an area or not. And, mentorship and things like that are important to that.”
Being able to provide opportunities to students in rural settings, where patient care and processes look different than large cities, is important, Hall noted.
The WWAMI program provides financial incentives for students, too. Wyoming students who sign a contract securing three years of work in Wyoming after finishing all training through WWAMI receive $300,000 toward their education, leaving only $48,000 for the student to pay for medical school, which translates to $12,000 per year.
While McDonald said he knew he wanted to practice medicine in a rural setting, he wasn’t sure where exactly he would land.
“I was definitely open to the idea of coming back to practice,” McDonald said. “But I wouldn’t say I was set on that just because there are so many unknowns at that stage.”
He said medical school and rotations create a number of different “branch points” that could determine a physician’s future, including specialties, family situations and other factors.
For students interested in returning to Wyoming, though, or practicing rural medicine in general, Hall said the program fits the needs of most students.