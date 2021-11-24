SHERIDAN — Students in the University of Wyoming-WWAMI Medical Education Program recently presented research projects through poster displays and viewings by academic judges and the public during the UW College of Health Sciences’ third annual research symposium.
All medical students in the WWAMI (Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho) program are required to complete research during their time in the program. Most students participate in research projects during the summer between their first and second years of medical school. Students are required to present their summer projects in the form of poster presentations.
The Nov. 8 event was hosted by Ivinson Memorial Hospital and held in the hospital’s atrium.
Eleven students took part in the Rural/Underserved Opportunities Program this past summer in which, during a four-week rotation, each student works side by side with a primary care physician in a rural or urban underserved community. While at their RUOP sites, students also are expected to complete an abbreviated community health assessment to identify both community assets and public health issues.
Sheridan’s Maison Furley presented “Best Practices to Manage Increasing Pediatric Mental Health Admission Acuity.”
2021 Wyoming-WWAMI Medical Education Program Research Symposium awardees are:
• Bret Andrew — first place, SoD
• Sierra Levene — second place, RUOP/SoD
• Audrey Lucas — first place, RUOP
In a separate award category, members of the public attending the event were invited to choose their favorite research poster by popular vote. Taylor Kennedy won the People’s Choice Award.