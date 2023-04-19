SHERIDAN — WWC Engineering acquired Madison Engineering, LLC, a civil engineering firm based in Bozeman, Montana.
The acquisition of Madison Engineering brings quality project managers, design engineers and construction engineering technicians to the WWC team, according to a press release from WWC Engineering.
Madison Engineering has served the Gallatin area for more than 15 years, providing engineering, construction inspection and residential air quality testing services. From project planning through final platting and construction, Madison Engineering works closely with city, state and county departments to ensure quality applications are submitted within a reasonable timeline.
WWC Engineering is a multi-disciplinary, professional firm specializing in civil/site, environmental, land development, mining, municipal, NEPA, oil and gas, planning, roads/bridges, surveying, water/wastewater and water resources services.
With more than 120 employees, WWC has served the Rocky Mountain region since 1980.