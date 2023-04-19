brady lewis wwc engineering
Brady Lewis, president and CEO of WWC Engineering, addresses the company’s staff during a retreat in August 2020.

 Matt Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — WWC Engineering acquired Madison Engineering, LLC, a civil engineering firm based in Bozeman, Montana. 

The acquisition of Madison Engineering brings quality project managers, design engineers and construction engineering technicians to the WWC team, according to a press release from WWC Engineering.

