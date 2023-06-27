SHERIDAN — Roughly 11 miles from Sheridan, Wyarno hosts the local hotspot, the Wyarno Bar and Grill, current owner Cody Mefford said. The Wyarno Bar and Grill has had many owners, each with their own visions for the business, but Mefford aims to rise above the rest and create a family-friendly environment with exceptional food.

According to customer Jim Hardesty, the name originated from the state of Wyoming and the Arno River in Italy. Before the location became a bar and restaurant, the building first featured a convenience store and post office.

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

