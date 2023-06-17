WYARNO — The University of Wyoming's Sheridan Research and Extension Center scheduled a Wyarno experiment farm field day for June 21.
Starting at 8:30 a.m., participants will be educated by experts on alternative forage crops, native plant materials for rangeland improvements, soybean drought tolerance genetic screening, seeding native plans with idaziflam, interseeding diverse cover crops into standing small grains, spring forage barley response to nitrogen addition and spring cereal grains varieties for forage production on dryland.