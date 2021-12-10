SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Community Foundation will award more than $200,000 to Wyoming students this year, helping students study at colleges, universities and trade schools across Wyoming and the country.
Until the deadline of March 1, 2022, students can apply for scholarships for all majors, levels of study and institutions. Many of these scholarships support multiple years of study, but must be applied for prior to starting college.
The Wyoming Community Foundation supports scholarship applicants in several ways. Students may visit wycf.org/scholarships to access a wide range of resources, and for information on how to apply.
In addition, Wyoming Community Foundation scholarship coordinator Daniel Galbreath will hold a series of virtual financial aid workshops in December. A session for current high school and college students Dec. 14 from 7-7:45 p.m. will include advice on finding and applying for scholarships, and on writing a strong application. On Dec. 15 from 7-7:45 p.m., parents and youth-serving organizations across the state are invited to a virtual session on how to best support scholarship applicants.
Both workshops will address financial aid opportunities beyond WYCF scholarships. Anyone interested in attending either session should email daniel@WYCF.org, call/text 307-223-3063 or see wycf.org/scholarships.