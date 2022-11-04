Snow Removal WYDOT
Snow plows work to clear Brundage Lane Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Transportation wants to remind motorists about its snow plow priority plan ahead of the upcoming winter season.

The snow plow priority plan prioritizes plowing efforts on busiest highways, like interstates, before rural routes. The plan helps to strategize plowing to maximize community connectivity while maintaining cost-effective operations. Road shoulders may not get plowed immediately and crews may have to get to clean-up work the next day. The snow plow priority plan can be found on WYDOT’s website. Like many other industries, WYDOT has experienced challenges with recruiting and retaining personnel, especially snow plow operators, mechanics and troopers. Fortunately, recent winters have been relatively mild and WYDOT was able to meet or exceed the snow plow priority plan by moving crews to where the storm impacts were heaviest.

