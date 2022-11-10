SHERIDAN — While winter weather and snowy road conditions loom shortly ahead, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has seen a significant drop in employees, down almost 100 pairs of hands since last year as reported in the November 2022 issue of Interchange magazine.
According to District 4 Engineer Scott Taylor, who oversees northeast Wyoming from Sheridan to Gillette to Newcastle and more, this shortage of staffing is not only local but a statewide issue as WYDOT struggles to compete with other salaries in the industry.
Next week WYDOT will fortunately “be training about 20 people across the [fourth] district,” Taylor said, but even so, District 4 is down about 14 maintenance positions out of 86, including snow plow drivers.
Taylor said Sheridan County recently became fully staffed, but much of that staff is brand new and therefore are just now gaining experience.
“There’s nobody that’s been behind a [snow] plow,” Taylor said. “We still intend to follow our current snow plan, but we ask the public to be patient.”
While Sheridan County might be fully staffed now, other areas of WYDOT’s fourth district are still faced with a less than ideal number of employees. District Maintenance Engineer Larry Konetzki noted Sheridan County will, as needed, be “shifting resources to the Gillette area, which is very short staffed.”
Taylor stated WYDOT’s understaffing issue could affect the community significantly in areas with the most vacancies, causing a level of service difference in snow removal operations.
In lieu of the pressure WYDOT is facing as a result of understaffing during the season’s first bout with winter weather conditions, District 4 Public Involvement Specialist Laura Dalles recommended the public “make wise choices in determining whether they’re going to drive or not, slow down in icy or slick conditions . . . don’t huddle behind the [snow] plow.” Dalles added passing snow plows on the interstate or on two-lane highways, while not illegal, is not recommended due to safety concerns.
What is illegal, however — and similarly unsafe — is disobeying road closures.
“When there’s road closures, it takes longer to open those roads again if people pass the gate, so we ask people to not do that, and it is against the law,” Taylor said.
He noted citizens can use the 511 phone app to keep track of road closures and other important updates from WYDOT, as it has the most timely and accurate information out there.
“Winter’s just starting. Please be patient and understand what we’re going through with our manpower situation,” Taylor said, adding WYDOT’s mission, above all, is to “provide a safe and effective transportation system.”
Dalles said those interested in inquiring about open positions in District 4 can do so online at dot.state.wy.us or by calling the District 4 office at 307-674-2300 and speaking with Human Resources Representative Jennifer Sullivan. Inquirers, Dalles said, can follow the application process from there.
In the face of lowered staff numbers and rough road conditions, some “patience and understanding” from the public can help to ease the pressure at WYDOT, Dalles said.
