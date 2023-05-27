US 16 truck arrester[97].jpg
 Courtesy photo | Wyoming Department of Transportation

BUFFALO — The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission awarded S&S Builders of Cheyenne a $1.4 million contract to retrofit the runaway truck system on U.S. Highway 16 west of Buffalo at mile marker 85.40.

Work will begin the week of May 29 and is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 30.

