SHERIDAN — A traffic signal being installed at the Fifth Street and Sheridan Avenue intersection this week is the first of numerous upgrades being made to East Fifth Street this year.
Construction and improvements to the East Fifth Street corridor have been discussed by the city of Sheridan and the Wyoming Department of Transportation since 2019, said WYDOT District 4 Public Relations Specialist Laura Dalles.
WYDOT is overseeing the traffic signal project. An additional $2 million of improvements will be a joint project for WYDOT and the city, with WYDOT overseeing the project and turning it over to the city for maintenance upon completion.
The larger East Fifth Street Corridor project, expected to start this summer, will include the installation of trees, sod, a sprinkler system, flower beds and new sidewalk between Crook Street and Lincoln Drive, city engineer Hanns Mercer said. Decorative street lighting will be installed between Crook and Joe streets.
The project will improve safety, landscaping and the visual appeal of the corridor, Mercer said.
The East Fifth Street corridor is an entryway into Sheridan from Interstate 90. The traffic signal installation was necessary because the East Fifth and Sheridan Avenue intersection has been known to have frequent congestion and traffic issues, Dalles said.
Installation of the new traffic signal is ongoing, and the block of Sheridan Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets will be closed through the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed May 19. The costs of the traffic light, which is being installed by Casper Electric for $482,955, will be funded through the federal Highway Safety Improvement Program, Dalles said.
The larger project will address other safety and aesthetic concerns in the corridor, Mercer said. Sidewalks exist on the north side of the street, but have many deficiencies, including inaccessible sections due to the lack of Americans with Disabilities Act ramps.
Street lighting is also minimal and the area is difficult for pedestrians to navigate, especially at night, Mercer said. The south side of the road is missing sidewalks in some sections, creating safety hazards for pedestrians.
These issues will all be improved as a part of a $2.35 million contract with Delta Wye Inc. of Gillette, Mercer said.
The project will include the installation of 54 lighting components, Mercer said. The landscaping will include 24 trees, 36 tons of landscape boulders, 1,625 square feet of shrubs, an irrigation system and bark mulch. The sidewalk and paving components include 1,610-square-yards of sidewalk, 12 ADA-compliant ramps and 1,150-linear-feet of curb.
WYDOT received two bids for the project, and both came in less than the engineer’s estimate of $2.49 million. Despite this, the project’s scope has changed due to inflation-driven costs in equipment and materials, Mercer said. The improvements were initially intended to extend all the way to I-90, but the section from Joe Street to the interstate has been postponed and will be part of an eventual second phase of the project.
The majority of funding for the Fifth Street Corridor improvements project — 90% — will be federal urban system funds which are available to WYDOT projects that affect the transportation networks in urban areas. The remaining 10% will come from the city’s General Purpose Excise Tax dollars and the Public Benefit Fund, Mercer said.