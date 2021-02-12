SHERIDAN — Main Street in downtown Sheridan hasn’t had a facelift for several decades, but Wyoming Department of Transportation crews will rectify that in 2023.
WYDOT staff plan to resurface the road as part of its State Transportation Improvement Program, and during that process the city of Sheridan will replace utilities under the road.
Officials from both the city and WYDOT walked though the basics of the project and explained some options still being considered as part of a virtual public meeting Thursday.
The scope of WYDOT’s work includes resurfacing, rehabilitation of the bridge crossing Little Goose Creek, addressing selected sidewalk and curb and gutter in need of replacement and upgrading items such as traffic signal poles.
WYDOT’s portion of the project is expected to cost $3.9 million.
The city’s portion of the project will include replacement of water and sewer lines, repairs to the existing storm drain and the installation of fire flow lines to allow for future development downtown. In addition, the city will install curb bulb-outs at Loucks and Grinnell streets among other cosmetic upgrades.
The city’s portion of the project is expected to cost $2 to $4 million.
Laura Dalles, WYDOT public involvement specialist, said the last time downtown Main Street underwent major work was in 2003, when repairs were made to slabs and sidewalks.
She added that the current surface of Main Street is more than 50 years old and well beyond its life expectancy.
“Needless to say, it’s time for a facelift,” Dalles said Thursday.
The city and WYDOT plan to complete the project in one construction season, but the timing of road closures is still open for public comment. Project managers are considering three options — one the closes Main Street from Dow to Coffeen for the duration of the project, one that splits the closure into two phases with the break at Smith Alley and a third option that breaks the project into three phases (Dow to Smith Alley, Smith Alley to Works Street then Works Street to Coffeen Avenue).
The exact length of time of each phase is still being reviewed by project officials.
Dalles said the two-phase split has seemed to be the most preferred among the downtown business owners who have weighed in so far.
Robby Smith, owner of Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery, said she would certainly prefer the two- or three-phase approach.
Smith recalls the 2003 project and said she understands this will be a bigger project than the one nearly 20 years ago. She added the city and WYDOT can make a big economic impact in the area throughout the project.
“While all the construction workers and state and city employees will be receiving paychecks as usual, the same may not be true for the merchants if customers avoid the construction area,” Smith said. “So anything that can be done to lessen the impact on those businesses will be vital.”
Smith recalled in 2003, she made the effort to spruce up the back entrance of her downtown store. They installed a sign with the business name as well as an awning over the door. In the summer, she also kept a flower pot by the rear door.
“Merchants will have to get creative to reach customers, just like we have done during the pandemic,” Smith said.” Fortunately, we know how to do that. I’m sure that the Downtown Sheridan Association and the Chamber will continue to be advocates for those downtown businesses, just like they have done during COVID, and that the wonderful people of our community will continue to support local businesses.”
Zoila Perry, executive director of the Downtown Sheridan Association, has not been part of a large project like the one planned for 2023.
Perry did say she hopes that leading up to the planned Main Street repairs, the alleys are fixed up downtown, allowing for better access to back entrances of businesses. She also hopes to see more power outlets in light poles, bulb-outs at busy intersections and continuity in storm drain sizes to maintain the gutter bins developed by local business Frog Creek Partners.
She also encouraged businesses to ask questions and provide feedback to the city and WYDOT now.
“I know that COVID has not been easy on anyone but if they can, to start budgeting and if possible put money aside to help cover the loss of revenue during the construction period,” Perry said when asked what advice she’d give to downtown shop owners. “DSA will be very active in this project and will advocate for all the downtown businesses. DSA has started a road map on assisting business and promoting the heart of our community.”
Next steps for the project include ongoing conversations regarding phases of street closures, finalizing the city’s utility plans and additional public meetings set for summer of 2021, December of 2021 and likely additional meetings just before the project begins.