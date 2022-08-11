Today

Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 95F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 95F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.