10-07-22 PEOPLE I90 Slide Repairweb.jpg

Contractors beginning work on rebuilding the slope on one of the slide locations on I-90 Sept. 30, 2022.

 Courtesy photo | Wyoming Department of Transportation

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractor High Country Construction have begun work on permanent repairs to two significant slides along portions of Interstate 90 east of Sheridan.

A mid-October snow storm in 2021 resulted in the loss of roughly 175 feet of shoulder and guardrail at mile marker 29.31 and another 150 feet of shoulder and guardrail at mile marker 29.7.

