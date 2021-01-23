SHERIDAN — A restaurant owner stocking the kitchen, a rancher moving cattle and a family traveling to the doctor all depend on Wyoming’s infrastructure.
And like many departments in the era of COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is facing a decrease in revenue and an increase in need this year.
“Our purpose is to support the economy of the state, to connect our communities and to make the lives of our residents better,” said WYDOT Director K. Luke Reiner. “That is why WYDOT exists. Everything we do in this state runs on a WYDOT asset. If you run on a road, WYDOT gets you there. If you come in on an aircraft … we help fund that with federal money and have an aeronautics division.”
In 2020, WYDOT hired consultants with Dye Management Group to do an in-depth study of the department’s needs and found the current level of unmet need is upward of $350 million across the agency’s entire budget, Laura Dalles, public involvement specialist for WYDOT District 4 in Sheridan said.
Previously, the department had estimated that $135 million would be necessary to preserve the state’s highways as they exist today, but Dye Management found that in addition to construction shortfalls, another $200 million was needed to meet necessary computer system upgrades, communications and highway patrol needs and to properly fund the Department of Motor Vehicles, aeronautics, fleet equipment, building/facilities and provide survey equipment.
“We wanted someone from the outside to look at the annual funding gap for all (of) WYDOT,” Reiner said. “It is more than roads and bridges.”
WYDOT leadership has decided to focus on preserving Wyoming’s roadways so they remain operational at the level they currently are, to maintain economic activity and public safety, Reiner said. When a roadway fails, it impacts all kinds of economic activity. In the event of a recent Teton County bridge failure, safety issues necessitated a lower weight load on the bridge.
“For cattle ranchers, every truck that went out, that meant they had to put on less cows. It cost them more to ship, because they had to run more trucks. If you were a contractor and you were bringing over a dump truck of sand and gravel, you had to make more trips, which also costs more,” Reiner said.
Much of Wyoming’s economy is based on critical transportation infrastructure, and if the assets fail, that negatively impacts commerce. As far as winter road conditions, Dalles said that this winter has been about average for the Sheridan area, and crews are working to maintain roadways the best they can.
“We typically get our winter later in the season with heavy spring snow,” she said. “Regardless, whenever there is precipitation our crews are pre-conditioning the roads to manage for black ice. The wind does not help, which we have had a lot of this season, so they are managing blowing snow, which typically turns into slick roads.”
That said, WYDOT has not hired temporary operators and are running full crews throughout the district.
In facing its budget shortfall, the department began to look at the best ways to prioritize expenditures, developing guiding principles that included, first, aligning expenditures with available revenue followed by focusing on critical safety issues, like the bridge in Teton County. Followed by that is asset preservation, which means maintaining road surfaces as they are and also technological preservation for systems like WyoLink.
In the summer of 2020, the prioritization system meant that new projects, including a planned widening of Coffeen Avenue to five lanes, originally scheduled for 2022, would be delayed.
“We know there are projects we need, like Coffeen South … but what we know is, we need to lessen the curve” when it comes to failing and existing roadways, Reiner said. “If we can’t afford to maintain what we currently have, which is where we are at, then we don’t think that we should put in new assets.”
Dalles said that there will be no new construction projects for the next six years, which resulted in 11 delayed projects statewide, including the $18 million Coffeen Avenue project and another $20 million project to improve Wyoming Highway 59 out of Gillette. Wyoming’s roads are declining faster than they are being fixed.
“Roadway lifespan is pretty long, and they can go for a while before they show signs of distress,” he said.
But once a road starts to go, it goes fast.
“Every seven years, you need to do road maintenance like chip sealing to keep water out of the road base. Once water penetrates that base … the deterioration is not linear. A road will be fine, and then all the sudden it will not be,” he said.
WYDOT is not on the general fund, but is funded through a fuel tax, vehicle registration and federal mineral royalties, Reiner said. The Joint Transportation Military Affairs committee tasked WYDOT with looking for alternate revenue sources during the interim last year, and officials have also examined the effect COVID-19 has had on revenue streams.
“The impact of COVID was a reduction of travel on the roads, which negatively impacted fuel taxes,” Reiner said. “It has been a long term underfunding of critical transportation infrastructure, exacerbated by the effects of COVID.”
During its modified session, legislators may look at a proposed 9 cent increase in fuel taxes, an increase in vehicle registration, a road user charge and other options for increasing revenue to the department.
“There are multiple ways to fix this, but (we need) a new revenue source that would take us into the future,” Reiner said.