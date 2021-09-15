SHERIDAN — In an effort to mitigate future damage to a portion of US 87 near the Powder Horn Golf Course entrance, Wyoming Department of Transportation crews recently blade patched that section of roadway.
This portion of roadway was heavily rutted most likely due to the increase in heavy truck traffic utilizing US 87 this summer.
As the summer progressed and heavy truck traffic increased, the sub-base started breaking down causing the pavement to fracture, or alligator, which resulted in a faster deterioration of the road.
If not paved, snow, ice, frost and continued heavy truck traffic will continue to deteriorate the pavement.
Blade patching was used as a preventative maintenance technique that will help hold the road together during the winter months and minimize the potential of potholes forming this winter.
WYDOT is aware that the texture of the pavement seems a bit rough but assures the public that it will become less noticeable over time.
WYDOT has been watching that section of highway for some time and has it scheduled for repaving in the future.