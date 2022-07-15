SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is currently planning $84.34 million in work on 87 miles of Sheridan County roads through 2028.
Among the projects listed in the department’s 2022 State Transportation Improvement Program is the long-discussed Sheridan Main Street resurfacing, along with work in Dayton, Ranchester, Clearmont and Story.
One project that continues to be delayed due to funding issues is an $18.7 million expansion of Sheridan’s Coffeen Avenue, which would widen the highly traveled street to five lanes, WYDOT District 4 Engineer Scott Taylor said. Originally scheduled for 2022, the project was delayed to 2028 last year and has been pushed back again this year to 2029, Taylor said.
WYDOT continues to work on securing the necessary permits and right-of-way acquisitions for the project, and work could be moved up if funding becomes available, Taylor said.
“If things change funding-wise…that job is on the shelf pretty much with the plans and design, and the right-of-ways are pretty close,” Taylor said. “So if things would change (with funding), we would put it right back into our six-year plan.”
Taylor said the department currently estimates its unfunded annual needs at $267 million, including nearly $124 million in surface transportation projects, which has led to delayed construction projects across the state, including the Coffeen Avenue project.
Taylor noted WYDOT’s unfunded need has shrunk following the recent passage of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which is expected to inject $91.24 million into WYDOT’s budget annually over the course of the next five years. Prior to the passage of the IIJA, unfunded annual needs were estimated at $354 million dollars, including $196 million in surface transportation projects.
While some projects are delayed due to funding concerns, the department still has a lot of work on the horizon in Sheridan County, District 4 Construction Engineer Isaac Finkle said.
The department has budgeted for $10.08 million in projects in 2022, Finkle said. This includes the ongoing Fifth Street corridor enhancements. This project is expected to cost $2.75 million and will be completed by October.
The work on Fifth Street is a joint project between WYDOT and the city of Sheridan, with WYDOT overseeing the project and turning it over to the city for maintenance upon completion.
The Fifth Street project includes the installation of trees, sod, a sprinkler system, flower beds and new sidewalk between Crook Street and Lincoln Drive, city engineer Hanns Mercer previously told The Sheridan Press. The project will improve safety, landscaping and the visual appeal of the corridor, Mercer said.
Another 2022 project is repairing the Marshall hill slides on Interstate 90 between Sheridan and Buffalo. The repair project is expected to cost $2.2 million, Finkle said, and will involve a complete reconstruction of the embankment. The project will be let out for bid later this month with an estimated August start, Finkle said.
In December of 2021, WYDOT inserted 124 “reinforced concrete nails” into the embankment to temporarily stabilize the hill and keep it open to traffic until the embankment could be reconstructed.
Other 2022 projects include 7.74 miles of mill and overlay work on U.S. 14 Burgess Junction-East and a traffic signal upgrade at the intersection of Coffeen Avenue and Lowell Street in Sheridan. The U.S. 14 project, which also will include bridge repair, is expected to cost $4.7 million and should start in August, Finkle said. The traffic signal project will be let later this month with a start date to be determined. Cost is estimated at $403,840, Finkle said.
2023 only brings one WYDOT project, but it’s a big one: resurfacing 0.8 miles of Main Street in Sheridan. The construction project will start north of the Little Goose Creek Bridge and extend south through the intersection of Main, Coffeen and Burkitt streets.
WYDOT is estimating the cost for the project at $3.95 million, but the city of Sheridan is also expected to spend $2.33 million on sewer and water main upgrades under the street, Finkle said.
2024 is expected to have the highest amount of WYDOT spending with $24.64 million in projects planned. The bulk of that cost will be a $23.6 million project on the stretch of I-90 between Ranchester and the Montana state line, Finkle said. The project will include some mill and overlay work along with landslide mitigation, Finkle said, and a 3-mile portion of the highway will be completely realigned to avoid landslides.
A $979,000 replacement of the Historic Monarch Bridge on County Road 110 is also scheduled for 2024, Finkle said. The existing historic bridge will be moved to a different location and preserved for its ties to the county’s history, Finkle said.
2025 will bring two projects totaling $3.97 million, Finkle said. The first is a mill and overlay of 6 miles of U.S. 14 East near Jim Creek Hill expected to cost $2.7 million. The second is a $1.2 million replacement of the Works Street bridge in Sheridan.
Four projects, totaling $15.46 million, are currently scheduled for 2026. The largest of those projects will be a mill, overlay and leveling of 12 miles of U.S. 14 East near Murphy Gulch, which is expected to cost $8.6 million. A 6.3-mile mill and overlay of U.S. 14 between Steamboat and the town of Dayton is also scheduled and expected to cost $3.1 million.
There will also be a $3.6 million mill and overlay of nearly 9 miles of U.S. 14/16 near Arvada and Clearmont. This project will also include bridge work and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, Finkle said.
Projects totaling $11.32 million are scheduled for 2027. These projects will include a $5.8 million mill and overlay of 6.55 miles of Decker Road and a $5.5 million mill and overlay of 2.46 miles of Coffeen Avenue between Main Street and Sheridan College.
Lastly, the department has scheduled $14.93 million in projects for 2028. These will include a $1.6 million mill and overlay of 2.81 miles of Fish Hatchery Road in Story; a $4.3 million mill and overlay of 6.22 miles of U.S. 14 through Dayton; and a $9 million pavement rehabilitation project on U.S. 14A between the county line and Burgess Junction.
The latter project will involve what is known as Hot In Place Recycle, Finkle said. Existing asphalt will be heated and cleaned of debris before being mixed with a recycling agent. This new mix will then be paved over the existing surface to correct surface distresses.
WYDOT officials will finalize their STIP plan by October 2022. Community members can learn more about the plan — and leave comments about the planned projects — at wydotstipmeeting.com beginning on July 26.