SHERIDAN — Wyoming Department of Transportation District 4 received active shooter training from Wyoming Highway Patrol Thursday, equipping WYDOT workers with the knowledge needed to respond in situations of workplace violence or public unrest.
WYDOT District 4 Public Involvement Specialist Laura Dalles said the training consisted of survival tactics, first aid and simulated live fire scenarios with blank rounds. Because WYDOT is a state agency, employees there could be at an increased risk of facing an active shooter scenario, Dalles said.
“The goal was just to provide us with the knowledge and skills that are necessary for us to survive an active shooter incident and then to provide us insight into how law enforcement would respond and what the expectations would be in the event of a situation like that,” Dalles said. “We have to be open to the public and a lot of times people will not be happy with state agencies for whatever reason or you may have a disgruntled employee who has gone off the rails. It's important to just train us how [to] respond in that situation.”
As part of the training, WYDOT employees were taught to identify potential warning signs of an active shooter such as behavioral changes in coworkers and patrons. Employees were instructed to identify exits, hiding places and mundane items that could potentially be used for self-defense in a dire situation.
While the training focused largely on preparing for what to expect in an office setting, Dalles said it was also valuable for employees who participated to apply to their everyday lives. Shootings can and do occur everywhere — such as churches, movie theaters, concerts and schools — and when people are well informed on how to respond during such an incident, everyone benefits, Dalles said.
“[The training] had real-world, private and professional, work and home related practicality,” Dalles said. “I think we're pretty well protected in Wyoming, knock on wood, but the likelihood of something happening like that would be [higher] in a social setting and not in a work setting.”
Each of WYDOT’s five districts across the state have received the active shooter training from WHP. Dalles said the material will be included in onboarding for new employees as well, ensuring each and every WYDOT employee has been properly informed.
“[WYDOT] did an employee survey and one of the survey questions was, do you feel safe in your work environment, and it had a higher percentage of ‘No, I do not feel safe in my work environment,’ so that kind of sparked this,” Dalles said. “We need to teach our employees how to be safe and feel safe in their environment and give them some tools and resources to protect themselves.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.