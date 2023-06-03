SHERIDAN — Wyoming Department of Transportation District 4 received active shooter training from Wyoming Highway Patrol Thursday, equipping WYDOT workers with the knowledge needed to respond in situations of workplace violence or public unrest.

WYDOT District 4 Public Involvement Specialist Laura Dalles said the training consisted of survival tactics, first aid and simulated live fire scenarios with blank rounds. Because WYDOT is a state agency, employees there could be at an increased risk of facing an active shooter scenario, Dalles said.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

