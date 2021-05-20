SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Transportation reminds residents, businesses and realtors that placing signs along the roadways, on traffic poles or fences along our highways is prohibited.
Wyoming statute (W.S. 24-10-104) states outdoor advertising must meet certain conditions for placement. Placing signs or objects within highway rights-of-way is prohibited, including on right-of-way fencing or on trees, traffic signs or traffic signal poles within the right-of-way.
“With the weather getting nicer we have seen an increase in the number of signs our crews are having to remove from traffic signal poles and the right of way fence or from the right of way itself," said Laura Dalles, WYDOT public relations specialist in Sheridan. "Safety issues arise when utilizing the traffic signal poles and the rights of way. These signs become a distraction.”
These objects can cause safety concerns, Dalles said, adding that WYDOT’s No. 1 goal is to provide a safe and effective transportation system.
"In addition to the placement of these signs being prohibited, the accumulation of paper, tape, and staples becomes a littering issue,” Dalles said. WYDOT works diligently to keep our streets, highways and byways clean.”
Fines and even jail time can be inflicted on those who don’t comply with the law. Wyoming statute (W.S. 24 10 104) states outdoor advertising must meet certain conditions for placement.