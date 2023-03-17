SHERIDAN — Lori Roe celebrated 15 years of service to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Roe began her duties as the WGFD Sheridan region front office manager in November 2007.
Prior to her arrival at Game and Fish, she worked as the purchasing agent at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, an evidence technician at the Sheridan Police Department and as a human resources consultant at Spring Creek Coal Mine.
She is the first point of contact for most members of the public who call or stop by the office requesting information, to purchase a license or conduct other business. She also works with regional staff each fall at hunter check stations and answers questions from the public at community outreach events.
In 2011, she received the Sheridan Region Peer Recognition award from her colleagues for her outstanding work in the region.