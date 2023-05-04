SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Transportation reminds residents, businesses and realtors that placing signs along the roadways, on traffic poles or fences along state and federal highways is prohibited.
Wyoming statute W.S. 24-10-104 states outdoor advertising must meet certain conditions for placement.
Placing signs or objects within highway rights-of-way is prohibited, including on right-of-way fencing or on trees, traffic signs or traffic signal poles within the right-of-way.
Signs in the rights of way and on traffic poles create a distraction to drivers, thus increasing the likelihood of an accident, according to a WYDOT press release.
In addition to the placement of these signs being prohibited, the accumulation of paper, tape and staples becomes a littering issue.
WYDOT works diligently to keep streets, highways and byways clean, the WYDOT press release stated.
Fines and even jail time can be inflicted on those who do not comply with the law.