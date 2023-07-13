LTR slide location[35].jpg
This aerial photo taken by drone shows the degree of which the slope has slid on U.S. Highway 14 at mile marker 69.8. Mitigation will be completed at the area within the circle.

 Courtesy photo | Wyoming Department of Transportation

DAYTON — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractor, Coggins and Sons, will begin working on repairing a three-hundred foot section of right-of-way and shoulder near mile marker 69.8 on U.S. Highway 14 south of Steamboat Point.

This portion of U.S. Highway 14 is constructed on a steep slope and has been sliding for several years. WYDOT geologists have been monitoring it for some time and have determined that it is time to mitigate the slide to prevent the entire road from failing.

