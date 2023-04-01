SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin work on the Downtown Sheridan Main Street project Monday, weather permitting.
Oftedal Construction will be closing the intersection of Main and Dow streets to begin the resurfacing and utility upgrade project. This is the first of five phases to be completed this construction season.
The traveling public who utilize the Dow Street intersection will be detoured to First, Mandel, Alger, Brooks or Gould streets during this time.
This intersection is expected to be closed until late May.
WYDOT will be hosting weekly public meetings beginning April 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the ERA/Carroll Realty second floor conference room located at 306 N. Main St.
The public is encouraged to attend if they are interested in the progress of the project.