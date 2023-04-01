12-31-18Snowpictures5 snow stock main street winter
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin work on the Downtown Sheridan Main Street project Monday, weather permitting.  

Oftedal Construction will be closing the intersection of Main and Dow streets to begin the resurfacing and utility upgrade project. This is the first of five phases to be completed this construction season. 

