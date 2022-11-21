US14BurgessJctNorth11.14.22[13].jpg

A Wyoming Department of OT webcam photo shows recent road conditions at Burgess Junction on US 14.

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Transportation will close U.S.14A in the Bighorn Mountains at noon Monday, officials said.

WYDOT closes U.S.14A seasonally as a safety precaution rather than as a reaction to storms. This seasonal closure ties in with WYDOT’s mission of providing a safe, high quality and efficient transportation system for the citizens of Wyoming.

Tags

Recommended for you