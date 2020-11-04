SHERIDAN — A significant amount of snowfall, minimal traffic and projected winter weather warrants the Wyoming Department of Transportation to close U.S. Highway 14A in the Bighorns Nov. 16.
WYDOT seasonally closes this 22-mile stretch of scenic mountain road in the Bighorn Mountains of north-central Wyoming at the end of the fall hunting season.
According to WYDOT highway maintenance supervisor Dustin Hockett of Sheridan, heavy snows and relatively light traffic during the winter months makes snow removal of the mountain portion of U.S. 14A impractical.
WYDOT crews from both Lovell and Burgess Junction will make one final sweep of the U.S. 14A route Nov. 16 to ensure all motorists are off the mountain and then close the gates for the season.
Those seasonal road closure gates are located at Burgess Junction (just east of milepost 98.1) and on the Lovell side of the mountain near milepost 76.04.
WYDOT closes the highway seasonally as a safety precaution rather than as a reaction to storms. This seasonal closure ties in with WYDOT’s mission of providing a safe, high quality and efficient transportation system for the citizens of Wyoming.
During this seasonal closure, motorists can use U.S. Highway 14 via Granite Pass and Greybull to travel to and from Sheridan or Lovell. Motorists are encouraged to check current road conditions for this route before departing by either calling 5-1-1, downloading the WYO511 app or visiting online to wyoroad.info.