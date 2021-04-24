SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a public meeting for the Ranchester railroad bridge replacement project scheduled to be let for bidding in August.
The public is invited to join WYDOT April 27 at 6 p.m. at Ranchester Town Hall to review final design plans, potential schedule and detour plans.
This $7.4 million project will replace the existing bridge over the BNSF railroad located on the east end of the town of Ranchester with a new structure.
The existing structure, originally built in 1947, is structurally deficient and in poor condition.
The bridge has a low load rating that cannot be improved with minor upgrades or improvements. For the bridge to meet current load ratings, a replacement of the structure is necessary. The new bridge will be raised and widened to accommodate BNSF specifications. The road and bridge will be realigned to the south to reduce the curve and the bridge structure will also include a 7-foot, 7-inch sidewalk with a pedestrian safety fence on the west side and 9-foot curbs on both sides and a 36-foot roadway.
In addition to replacing the bridge, the existing roadway section from the I-90 overpass to the Highway 14/Coffeen Street intersection will be rehabilitated utilizing the crack and seat techniques with an asphalt overlay.
The crack and seat technique is a method by which contractors break down the existing concrete pavement into 1 1/2- to 2-foot pieces and firmly seats the pieces into the subgrade prior to overlaying with asphalt.
This structure is a heavily used mainline route for the railroad and it was determined an at-grade crossing would be insufficient as a detour route due to the anticipated delays and the lack of adequate hold area for traffic.
The bridge will be constructed in two stages. In Stage I, traffic will remain on the mainline while the eastbound lane is being constructed. During Stage II, traffic will shift to the newly constructed eastbound lane with one lane, head-to-head traffic for both east- and westbound traffic with a traffic signal at either end of the project.
During Stage II, traffic will be directed through the construction area utilizing pilot cars and flagging operations.