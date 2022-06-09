SHERIDAN — Wyoming Department of Transportation officials will host two public meetings on the 2023 Main Street project next week.
The meetings are set for June 14 from 9-10 a.m. and June 15 from 4-5 p.m. Both meetings will take place at ERA Carroll Realty in the organization's second floor conference room.
WYDOT has completed its construction plans for the downtown Main Street resurfacing and utility upgrade project and will present the plans and timeline at the meetings.
For additional information, contact WYDOT public relations representative Laura Dalles at 307-674-2356 or laura.dalles@wyo.gov.