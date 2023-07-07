Road construction stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be meet with the Sheridan County Commission on July 10 to present the annual State Transportation Improvement Plan. The presentation will include information on local projects and discuss future projects and funding. The public is invited to attend.

WYDOT will present the STIP as part of the commission's July meeting, which begins at 9 a.m. in the commission chambers at the Sheridan County Courthouse.

Recommended for you