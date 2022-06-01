SHERIDAN — Wyldflower Learning Community has partnered with Frackelton’s and Luminous Brewhouse for a spring fundraiser June 7 starting at 6 p.m.
A three-course menu inspired by the community will include fresh local ingredients with Luminous beer pairings. A cash bar will also be available.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet some students, learn about the school’s philosophy and meet Wyldflower staff.
The cost to attend is $120 per person, with tables available for 2-8 people.
Tickets are limited. Call 307-429-2238 to secure a spot.