SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host the 2021 WYO Gala Oct. 16 with encore performances Oct. 21-24, performing Disney's "Newsies," the Broadway musical.
Directed by Marva Craft with music direction by Kathy Mc Nickle and set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right.
Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, "Newsies" features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots).
Auditions for "Newsies" will be July 21-22 at 6 p.m. at the WYO Theater, located at 42 N. Main St.