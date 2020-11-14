SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center announced its online artisan auction. Featuring handmade art and items from local and national artisans, the WYO’s artisan auction is in lieu of the annual gala silent auction and will run Nov. 15-30.
“We are so grateful to the artists who contributed to the WYO’s auction this year. We have such an array of beautiful handmade items; we’re excited to share it with the community,” curator auction Pat Tomsovic said.
“We’re looking forward to trying something new this year with the online format and hope people respond favorably to the auction itself," WYO Executive Director Erin Butler said. "Who knows, it might replace the old one altogether.”
The annual WYO Gala is the WYO’s only fundraising event throughout the year and was canceled for 2020 due to the continued spread of COVID-19.
Patrons can access the auction at 32auctions.com/WYO2020 starting at noon Nov. 15.