SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center recently announced its 2021 Online Auction.
Featuring handmade art, items from local and national artisans and exciting experiences, the WYO’s 2021 Online Auction will run Nov. 7 through Nov. 22. Proceeds from the auction will support the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and the 2021-2022 Season.
“We are excited to renew our efforts and to present our online auction to the public for a second year in a row,” said Erin Butler, executive director of the WYO Theater.
The WYO’s 2021 Online Auction kick-starts the holiday giving season, offering fun and unique gifts for all age ranges and interests. You can find the auction beginning Nov. 7 at noon at 32auctions.com/WYO2021.
“There is really an incredible array of goods for folks to enjoy, I’m simply humbled at the generosity of our community when it comes to supporting the WYO," said Georgia Boley, auction co-chair.
The 2021 Online Auction is sponsored by TruBuilt Builders, Powder River Heating & AC, Roger & Dr. Jill Miller, Scott Davis & Mary Ludemann, Mickey & Kathy McNickle, Billy & Marva Craft, Craftco, Sheridan Media, Sheridan Press, Alphagraphics and Ross & Noemi Langhorne.