SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the original Lotus Theater — now the WYO — with a performance by the WYO’s ‘New Vaudevillians’ Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. The event recalls the original opening of the Lotus featuring the New Vaudevillian Band accompanying an impressive cast of local talent performing a variety of acts including comedy, magic, singing and dancing. And, to add to the fanfare, the evening will include free giveaways and a walking history of the Lotus/WYO with a chance to learn more about the WYO Theater and what’s scheduled for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.
When the WYO Theater opened in 1923 as the Lotus, newspaper headlines proclaimed it “Wyoming’s Wonder Picture Palace!” The opening night audience was entertained by a program of singing, dancing and comedy acts, musical selections by the 15-piece Lotus Orchestra and feature movie, “Enemies of Women,” starring Lionel Barrymore and Alma Rubens.