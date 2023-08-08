SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host Kevin Burt and Big Medicine Friday Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. as part of Celebrate the Arts.
For more than 25 years, Kevin Burt has been electrifying audiences with his warm voice and powerful presence, according to a press release. His soul-inspired presentation is unique, reminiscent of artists like Bill Withers and Aaron Neville, with the ability to build an audience rapport not unlike B.B. King. Burt is an award-winning Blues artist, a 2019 Blues Music Award nominee and International Blues Challenge winner in three categories.