CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Democratic Party has published the draft 2024 Delegate Selection Plan and is asking for feedback from Democrats across Wyoming. The document guides the process by which delegates from the state will be elected to attend the 2024 Democratic National Convention to be held in Chicago, Illinois, in August 2024.
“Our goal is to have a process in place that promotes participation and is accessible to Democrats from all across Wyoming,” Wyoming Democratic Party Chair Joe M Barbuto said. “With that in mind, I encourage folks to take some time to review what we’ve put together and provide feedback on ways it can be improved and strengthened.”