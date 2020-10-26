SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and Trident Theatre offer a Halloween treat with a showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Saturday at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The cult classic horror/musical/B-film will be presented with a small group of actors only joining the audience for “The Time Warp." Bloody Marys will be available for purchase during the 11 a.m. showing and Frankenlime Fizz will be added for the 7 p.m. movie. The so-called “science-fiction double feature” will play a limited one-day only run on the spookiest day of the year.
"We wanted to offer the community something a little wacky and nostalgic for this Halloween, made extra strange by COVID, and "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" fits the bill perfectly," Aaron Odom, artistic director of Trident Theatre said. "In order to make the experience as safe as possible for theater-goers, we abandoned the idea of adding the full live performance that typically accompanies the film and paired it down to one of the most iconic, audience participation moment of the movie, The Time Warp.”
The Rocky Horror Picture Show is Rated R. Patrons can purchase tickets at wyotheater.com to attend either the 11 a.m. or 7 p.m. viewing with a limited number of seats available. Concertgoers will be encouraged to wear masks and discouraged to bring rice, toast etc.