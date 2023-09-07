SHERIDAN — WYO Film Festival staff announced its lineup for the upcoming fest happening Sept. 28 through Oct. 1 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
This year’s festival has expanded to four days and will screen a total of 24 feature-length and short films, including award-winning films that have screened at some of the most prestigious festivals across the country such as Bend Film Festival, Big Sky Documentary, DOC NYC and others.
“I’m excited to welcome back festivalgoers this month for our sixth annual fest,” said executive director, Justin Stroup. “This year we had our most competitive selection process to date, which resulted in increasing the total number of films and expanding the festival to four days. On top of that, we’re expecting our biggest turnout of traveling filmmakers, who will be coming from nearly every corner of the country to join us in Sheridan over festival weekend. This year’s growth is a testament to our incredible community in Sheridan who have supported us in creating a unique venue for world class independent film over the last six years.”
The festival will commence Thursday evening with a special screening of “The Big Lebowski” to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film’s release. Attendees are encouraged to dress in costume and can enjoy Tito’s Handmade Vodka White Russians during the film. Friday evening’s screening of “Storm Lake” will include a media panel and discussion following the screening with the film’s directors, Pulitzer- Prize winning journalist and subject of the film, Art Cullen, and members of the local media who will discuss the importance of local, independent journalism.
Saturday highlights include a diverse block of short films, two engaging and powerful feature documentaries called “JessZilla” and “SAM NOW,” and a late-night screening of horror film, “Talk to Me.” The festival concludes Sunday with a second block of short films and a feature documentary called “RETURN,” about retired special forces captain and Billings, Montana, resident, Jim Markel, Sr., as he returns to Vietnam for the first time since the war.
Following many of the screenings, the films directors will participate in talk backs where the audience members will have the opportunity to hear directly from the filmmakers and ask questions. Additionally, social events surrounding the festival will be held each day including the opening night after-party hosted by The Warehouse Gastropub and a VIP Bloody Mary Brunch on Saturday morning among others.
Descriptions for all film selections and the official WYO Film Festival schedule of events can be found online. Passes and screening tickets are currently on-sale and can be purchased online at wyofilmfest.org or in-person at the WYO Theater box office. For more information, see the WYO Film Festival website at wyofilmfestival.com.