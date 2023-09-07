07-01-21 WYO film fest.jpg
SHERIDAN — WYO Film Festival staff announced its lineup for the upcoming fest happening Sept. 28 through Oct. 1 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

This year’s festival has expanded to four days and will screen a total of 24 feature-length and short films, including award-winning films that have screened at some of the most prestigious festivals across the country such as Bend Film Festival, Big Sky Documentary, DOC NYC and others.

