SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host American musicians Sam Bush, Mike Marshall, Edgar Meyer and George Meyer for a special collaboration 7 p.m. Jan. 28.
Bush and Marshall are mandolin virtuosos rooted in bluegrass. The Meyers (Edgar on acoustic bass, son George on violin) come from the classical world. Together, they make acoustic music. The blending of bluegrass and mandolin sounds with classical music elements make an evening of acoustic music. You’ll hear works from the 1999 genre-bending album Short Trip Home (which featured Bush, Marshall and the elder Meyer), plus new music written exclusively for this tour.