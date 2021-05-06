SHERIDAN — WYO Performing Arts and Education Center is offering a free live digital performance May 8.
The University of Wonder and Imagination will be available to classrooms this week, and on Saturday have the opportunity to offer the event in homes for free.
This is an interactive event utilizing Zoom to bring the show to you. There are 10 time slots throughout the day, with the first event starting at 10 a.m. and the last starting at 3 p.m. The show is an hour, and those participating will need a good internet connection and access to Zoom with the ability to turn your microphone and camera on. Email Erin Butler at ebutler@wyotheater.com to sign up for one of the May 8 performances by Thursday at noon.
The digital engagement is livestreamed from the company's home in Northern Ireland but with North American-friendly times.
About the show
The University of Wonder and Imagination is now enrolling students of all ages and magical abilities...and there’s a place with your name on it. Assemble with fellow students and journey to the most unusual of universities, where the mysterious Professor Bamberg will send you off to interact with the liveliest of lecturers, choose your subjects of study, enter themed rooms, such as math, science and art, and encounter all kinds of problems and puzzles, unlocking your magical powers as you go. The decisions made by you during the event will shape your unique experience.